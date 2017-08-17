WATCH: This SCARY post-workout cramp video has over 15 mn views

“Looked like a… alien in my damn leg was gonna bust out”, wrote Angel Bermudez in a comment under the video. (Source: Angel Bermudez/Facebook) “Looked like a… alien in my damn leg was gonna bust out”, wrote Angel Bermudez in a comment under the video. (Source: Angel Bermudez/Facebook)

Everyone (almost) at some point or the other would have experienced a cramp in their leg, be it after a workout or even in the middle of the night, if you’ve slept awkwardly. More often than not you’d wait the pain out or walk it off, but recording a video of it would hardly come to your mind. Nevertheless, it did to Angel Bermudez, from California, US, whose post-workout cramp video is SO scary that it’s got over 15 million views in just three days.

Bermudez has his right leg propped up on the dashboard of a car, and one can see the muscles cramping and uncramping for 52 seconds. The sheer pain of the cramps is audible in Bermudez’s voice as he says, “this is what a cramp looks like”. The video has him cringing in pain as the cramp settles down, and the calf really does look scary as if something is moving under the skin. Responding to a comment on the video, Bermudez wrote, “Looked like a god d*mn alien in my damn leg was gonna bust out”, and we agree!

Watch the video here.



In case you didn’t know, cramps are quite common, and is the result of the muscles contracting forcibly and involuntarily without relaxing. Mild cramps usually last a couple of seconds, while more severe ones can last up to several hours. Ouch! In the latter’s case, the msucles can contract to form a lump or knot under the skin, which is what seems to have happened in Bermudez’s case.

Drinking water before, during and after your workout, and keeping yourself hydrated is usually a good way to avoid muscle cramps.

