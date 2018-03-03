WATCH: ‘Rescued’ baby chimpanzee enjoying a ride on pilot’s lap melts hearts online

It’s not as happy as it looks. (Source: Lwiro Primates/ Facebook) It’s not as happy as it looks. (Source: Lwiro Primates/ Facebook)

The Internet and its obsession with handsome men doing regular jobs is not new. After Pakistan’s famous chaiwala and Singapore’s dapper security guard, Netizens are currently swooning over a #hotpilot. However, it’s not entirely his looks that seems to be melting hearts online. A video, which is now going viral across social media platforms, captured the pilot rescuing an orphaned baby chimpanzee. The heartwarming video shows the pilot caressing, helping it stay calm and carrying it on his lap during the journey.

As if the bearded pilot’s looks were not enough, his gentle behaviour and affection towards the little ape has got everyone talking. The little animal seemed to be quite comfortable sitting and sleeping on his lap while enjoying the ride. And although it all looks happy and cheerful, the rescuers at the Lwiro Primates – a rehabilitation centre and sanctuary for nearly 200 orphaned chimpanzees and monkeys in Congo – reminded Netizens how tragic it was for the little one as it lost its entire family due to poaching.

Watch the full video here:

Adorable, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd