WATCH: This real-life Kung Fu Panda fight between a panda and peacock will keep you ROFL-ing!

Do you think that animal-inspired animation films are completely fiction? Well, this peculiar video is set to break that myth. Remember the epic climax fight from Kung Fu Panda 2 between Po, the Panda and Lord Shen, the peacock? It recently happened again in real life, and no, we are NOT kidding. The epic clash was captured on camera at Chengdu Panda Research Base in China.

The video shows a cute panda angrily chasing a peacock and honestly, it’s the most adorable fight you might have ever watched! From chasing around the tree to forcing the bird to fly away, the panda does all he can to escape its rage, and finally ends up rolling over on the ground. Funnily enough, the big fur-ball decides to back out suddenly when it stumbles upon a bamboo shoot to munch on.

Watch the video here.

After all, food is more important than a fight, right?

