WATCH: Did this Qatar girl really buy a zoo to free a huge flock of birds?

Just like we love being cared and loved for, animals too yearn for love and care. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Just like we love being cared and loved for, animals too yearn for love and care. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Clearly, what we yearn for the most in our lives is our space and freedom, then how different do you think animals and birds could be? Nobody, if given a choice, would want to remain inside a cage, doing exactly as he or she is asked to do. We don’t specifically need to be animal lovers to understand the plight of caged birds and animals. Just like how we wouldn’t want to be held back, the animals want to be set free too, so they could live in complete harmony with their natural habitat. It seems like a girl in Qatar understood the plight of the poor birds in a bird zoo and decided to do something about it, in a rather unique way.

According to this video, which is being widely shared on social media platforms, she bought an entire zoo, took the birds out in a truck and set them free! And how they fluttered their wings and flew away is a vision in itself to behold. A video showed a truck driving these birds out into an open space, where they were let free and they flew away into the sky.

Watch the video here.

