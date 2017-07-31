WATCH: This Pune grandma dancing to hit Marathi song ‘Zingaat’ will make your day!

Identified as Sushila Bai Dawalkar, she dances hit song from Sairat, Zingaat and mesmerises everyone. (Source: Dance/ Facebook) Identified as Sushila Bai Dawalkar, she dances hit song from Sairat, Zingaat and mesmerises everyone. (Source: Dance/ Facebook)

Age is just a number, and time and again the older generation has proved it. From maintaining a fit body to dancing like a pro, cute grandmas have won our hearts and stunned us many times. Now another ‘aji’ (grandma) is ruling hearts on the Internet with her amazing dancing skills. Her graceful moves and infectious smile have certainly given #lifegoals to many young Netizens.

Reportedly, the woman in her early 70s has been working in the Marathi film industry for many years and it’s dancing that keeps her fit. Identified as Sushila Bai Dawalkar, she dances hit song from Sairat, Zingaat, leaving everyone pleasantly shocked. The video was shot in Pune at the annual programme of 3DT Dance Academy and was recorded in June. The video has resurfaced again and is going viral with over a million views, at the time of writing.

Earlier, video of 92-yr-old Bhanumathi Rao performing Bharatanatyam went viral, and it was a treat watching the legend dancing. Another video of an elderly couple showing off Salsa moves melted million hearts online. Decked in a sari and gajra a woman twirling happily with her partner dressed in formals, clearly gave relationship goals to everyone.

