WATCH: This powerful video on discrimination and ‘fear of flying’ is a must-watch

In spite of many of us labelling ourselves as liberals and progressive, it would be fair to say that we have all, collectively, failed in curbing discrimination based on religion and race, and harbouring misconceptions about particular communities. Every day we hear new instances of a section of people ganging up an individual or a community because of their race or the region they belong to, or simply because they look a certain way. This regressive and damaging thought process has has spurred enough violence over the years.

However, a new video by Royal Jordanian Airlines posted on their Facebook page, attempts at putting things in the right perspective. With the caption, “Are you afraid of flying?”, the video begins with people boarding a flight, but the camera soon reveals the marked panic on the faces of the passengers. All of them are anxious, and it is the presence of one man that is causing this concern.

As the video unfolds, the narrator, who is not shown till the end, says,”I’m not afraid of flying”, but confesses it is the risk in flying that he is afraid of. “I’m afraid I end up somewhere I don’t want to go. Afraid of being stuck in a place with people who look at me differently. I’m afraid of the ‘what ifs.’ What if something wrong happens, and they don’t believe me? What if they don’t ask and just act on their fear?” he says.

The camera finally reveals the speaker, a bearded, brown-skinned middle-aged man, and soon his apprehensions and fear begin to make sense.

The sensitive and thoughtful approach of the video while dealing with discrimination based on the way a person looks and the stereotypes associated with it has won hearts all over. Sample some of the reactions here.

