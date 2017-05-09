WATCH: This pilot’s surprise for his 1 millionth passenger is melting hearts on the Internet

Captain John Charles Ritchie surprised his 1 millionth passenger in an adorable way! (Source: Jennifer Todd/Facebook) Captain John Charles Ritchie surprised his 1 millionth passenger in an adorable way! (Source: Jennifer Todd/Facebook)

After the many stories of passengers being ill-treated that were doing the rounds recently, this will surely warm the cockles of your heart. A pilot with the Southwest Airlines, decided to surprise his 1 millionth passenger in such a special way that everybody around them went “awwwww”. A video showing Captain John Charles Ritchie walking up to a passenger and handing over a bottle of champagne and a signed copy of her boarding pass has gone viral after one of the flight attendants Jennifer Todd uploaded it on Facebook.

Before walking up to the passenger, Ritchie can be heard saying on the intercom how all the 22 years he has been in service, he had kept a record of the passengers he has flown. But Ritchie did not just let gifting a bottle of champagne define his happiness. He figured out the amount the passenger had paid for her ticket and decided to gift her with presents of the exact amount. Well, adorable isn’t it?!

Watch the video here.

