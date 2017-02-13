WATCH: This parody video of PM Narendra Modi ‘singing and dancing’ is the best thing you’ll see today

(Source: Narendra Modi in this parody video is sure to leave you ROFL-ing!) (Source: Narendra Modi in this parody video is sure to leave you ROFL-ing!)

Just in case you are trying to avoid mushy couples asking “Awww… so you have no plans for Valentine’s Day?”, we suggest you go the Modi way — ‘Khao, piyo, aish karo, mitron’. Are you wondering what are we talking about? The ever giving Internet has come up with a parody video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the hashtag #Modifiedsongs, and it is hilarious!

The video was uploaded on a Facebook page recently and has the PM serenading the song to his beloved ‘mitron’. Of course, he is not actually singing it — somebody with clever editing skills decided to listen to all his speeches intently and put together bits and pieces that evidently, go together. If the prospects of listening to the PM singing is not exciting you enough, then the video also shows him dancing (of course, he isn’t) to Punjabi beats as well!

Watch the video here.

