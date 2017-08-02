WATCH: The Pakistani version of the ‘Sonu song’ takes a dig at Nawaz Sharif’s resignation

“Immu hame aap pe bharosa sahi thaa.” (Source: Karachi Vynz Official/YouTube) “Immu hame aap pe bharosa sahi thaa.” (Source: Karachi Vynz Official/YouTube)

Thanks to the increasing number of potholes in Mumbai, the apathy of Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) and RJ Malishka Mendonsa, the catchy Marathi Sonu song has become an Internet sensation, no less. While different versions of the ‘Sonu tula mazyawar bharosa naay ka’ song have flooded the Internet ever since, now it is a group called Karachi Vynz’s version that is the latest to join the bandwagon. The minute-long satire version has a group of friends standing in a pool and singing. They refer to cricketer turned politician Imran Khan (now president of the political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) pursuing the charges of corruption that were levelled against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified from office by the Pakistan Supreme Court after his name came up in the Panama Papers for lying about his family’s wealth and financial dealings.

Instead of Sonu, their version starts like this — “Immu hame aap pe bharosa sahi thaa” (We were right to trust in you, Imran.)

Watch the video here.

