WATCH: This Pakistani stand-up comedian listing Indians and Pakistanis’ similarities will leave you in splits

This clip from 2016 is going viral now and for the right reasons. (Source: Voice Of Ram/Facebook) This clip from 2016 is going viral now and for the right reasons. (Source: Voice Of Ram/Facebook)

The ties between India and Pakistan are under severe strain. However, as much as we think there are differences between the two countries, we have just as much come across reasons to believe that we are after all, just the same. Joining these voices advocating the beautiful (and hilarious) similarities between the people is Akbar Chaudry, a Pakistani stand-up comedian who gets down to listing all things “same-to-same” and chances are you will probably find yourself nodding your head along in agreement!

From the shared love for biryani (yum!), MS Dhoni and dislike for the same kind of ‘nasal noises’ and growing up watching CID and “Daya’s blatant disregard for doors”— you will be amazed to see how many things there are after all in common between us and them.

ALSO READ | WATCH: This Pakistani biryani ad on how food unites people is winning hearts on the Internet

A clip from his performance at the Indian Cultural and Education Center in Florida from 2016 has now gone viral. In case you haven’t watched it yet, watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd