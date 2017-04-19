WATCH: This Pakistani ‘reporter’ asks some bizarre questions at political gathering; the replies will leave you ROFL-ing

From questions like “Are you a lesbian?” to “RDX, ammunition aagaya kya” — his questions will shock you, but it’s the reactions of people that will leave you dazed. (Source: Sarcasmistan v2) From questions like “Are you a lesbian?” to “RDX, ammunition aagaya kya” — his questions will shock you, but it’s the reactions of people that will leave you dazed. (Source: Sarcasmistan v2)

It is a common sight to see reporters with a mic going around talking to people at large gatherings. Now this video, apparently from Pakistan, showing a guy at a political gathering going around asking questions is going viral on the Internet. While there’s definitely nothing unusual about it, he happens to ask some questions of ‘extremely scandalous and bizarre’ nature in a nonchalant manner, to which the unsuspecting interviewees happen to just nod in agreement! From questions like “Are you a lesbian?” to “RDX, ammunition aagaya kya” — his questions will shock you sure, but when you see the people agreeing to what he asks, in all probability because they didn’t understand him, you’ll be dazed!

If one listens carefully, one of them seems to say that they have gathered on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary on April 4.

Watch the video here, and prepare to be shocked!

