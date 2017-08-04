WATCH: This Pakistani ‘dulha’ didn’t let rain play spoilsport; pushes car through flood waters to reach wedding venue

(Source: Express Tribune Videos/Facebook) (Source: Express Tribune Videos/Facebook)

You think you are having a bad day? Well, at least you aren’t the bridegroom who got stuck in a flood in your wedding attire! Yes, that happened, in Pakistan. According to Express Tribune, the groom is from Gujranwala, in the Punjab district of Pakistan. But the good thing is, while the car he was travelling broke down in the rain water, the groom decided he is not going to let the rains play spoilsport. He gets out of his car, dressed in his turban and wedding clothes and goes on to push his car decorated with flowers. While he often seems to be on the cusp of giving up, he doesn’t and throughout the video, continues to push the car towards the venue, without anybody’s help mostly.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd