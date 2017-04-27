WATCH: This Pakistani biryani ad on how food unites people is winning hearts on the Internet

Why can’t we forget differences and just bond over platefuls of biryani instead? (Source: Shan Foods/Facebook) Why can’t we forget differences and just bond over platefuls of biryani instead? (Source: Shan Foods/Facebook)

Amidst the many ethnic, religious and cultural differences that are conditioned into the society’s minds, there is one factor that brings all of them together — food. A new Pakistani ad celebrates how food opens the doors of friendship and bonding and is melting hearts on the social media. A biryani maker advertisement, it shows a woman from China who lives in Lahore in Pakistan and makes an effort to forge bonds with her Pakistani neighbours by cooking them delicious biryani. A simple concept with a greater meaning, the short, three-minute clip garnered more than 45,000 shares on Facebook— probably because people after all understand, that sharing food is one of the best ways to bridge stereotypical differences and gaps.

Watch the video here.

