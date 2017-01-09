WATCH: This old man’s poem on demonetisation and the state of Indian politicians is going viral

This old man’s demoentisation poem will make you want to sit up and listen. (Source: Vijay Tripathi/Facebook) This old man’s demoentisation poem will make you want to sit up and listen. (Source: Vijay Tripathi/Facebook)

Although it has been well over 50 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the demonetisation of higher value currency note, it seems people are still dealing with the consequences of the unprecedented move. While the queues in front of the ATMs and banks are yet to recede, a lot of politicians and leaders continue to weigh the pros and cons of the decision that the BJP-government asserts, will curb black money, corruption and illegal activities like terrorism. In addition to that, social media continues to be abuzz with viral content pertaining to demonetisation.

The latest is a poem that was sung by an elderly, who apparently goes by the name Bhanu Pratap Singh. The man is reportedly a resident of Uttar Pradesh and has recited a song called Wah re Modi ki sarkar, as he applauds BJP government’s decision to implement demonetisation. Meanwhile, he also recounts the difficulties that people had to face while they waited in queues to get their hands on their own hard-earned money.

ALSO READ | The punny song ‘Modi ji, Bodi ji’ by Rahul Ram and Sanjay Rajoura is the new ode to demonetisation

A couple of the lines from the poem can roughly be translated as:

‘Modi ji has hit a good six, Sonia is left shocked

Rahul runs away confused and stands in a bank queue’

The old man lauds Modi’s move and says even the children are happy after his move. The video was uploaded by a Facebook user who goes by the name Vijay Tripathi. He is a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and uploaded the video, which seems to be increasingly shared by others.

Watch the video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd