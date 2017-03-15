Watch: This North Korean refugee sharing ‘horrific’ truth about life in the country is breaking the Internet

The video throw light on the life of common people living in North Korea. (Mang Ferdie/ Facebook) The video throw light on the life of common people living in North Korea. (Mang Ferdie/ Facebook)

At a time when the world is regarded as a global village and information and news from any part of the world is available to us on our mobile screens, North Korea is an exception.

The oppressive nature of the autocratic regime is far from the reach of the global news agencies. Only developments that threaten the International peace, like that of testing of nuclear weapons, make it to the news. But what about the daily lives of the people living in that country?

One such video of a young refugee who fled from the country is making people emotional and angry on the Internet. Yeonmi Park spoke at the One Young World Summit and shared her harrowing experience that left everyone in tears in the audience. In order to spread awareness about the unimaginable conditions of her country, Park urged everyone to help the thousands of North Koreans, who have been denied all freedom.

And as the young leader rightly points out, “We need to focus less on the regime and more on the people who are being forgotten.”

Watch video here

The video has now gone viral with over 17 million view in just two days.

