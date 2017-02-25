Watch: This Mumbai guy playing music to collect money for cancer patients is winning hearts all over

The news about his noble efforts went out fast and he started getting invited to live shows and corporate gigs. The news about his noble efforts went out fast and he started getting invited to live shows and corporate gigs.

We all know that music has healing properties. Be it a broken heart or a bad streak of luck, music can give one the perfect pick-me-up. And when this ethereal music is used for a noble cause, the result is phenomenal. Something similar is the story of Saurabh Nimbkar – a young soul from the Dombivli area of Mumbai – who, with the help of his guitar and a melodious voice, has definitely struck a chord with a zillion local train travellers of Mumbai.

A moving video posted by The Better India on YouTube sheds more light on him, and also reveals that after losing his mother to cancer, Nimbkar took it upon himself and started playing music in local trains in a bid to collect money for the treatment of cancer patients in Mumbai.

The word about his heartwarming efforts went out fast, and now, as the video shows, he gets invitations to play in live shows and corporate events. And, resolute as he is, a fair part of his earnings goes to support his cause.

