WATCH: Make your Mother’s Day special with these soul-stirring videos

Mothers are guardian angels, who usher endless love, affection and wisdom on their kids. To celebrate motherhood, the second Sunday of May is marked as Mother’s Day in India. As it falls on May 14 this year, are you all set to surprise your mom? From cooking her favourite dish to spending some time with her and expressing your gratitude — little joys can make the day unique for her.

Forgot to get something for her? Don’t worry, just dive back into the memories spent with her this time around! The Internet is buzzing with soul-stirring videos that sketch out the unbreakable bond of a mother and child. Reminisce the compassion with the magical moments captured on celluloid and see her smile. Here are some of the best videos you can watch with your mother.

NEVER IGNORE HER CALLS

Have you ever wondered what your mom really wants? This video will show what brings spark to her eyes. The heartfelt video may even move you to tears.

Watch the video here.

JUST LIKE MAA

So what if you don’t have your mom with you? There are many people who have a special place in our hearts. It may be your elder brother, sister or teacher. Celebrate all mother-like figures with this poignant ad.

HAVE TEA WITH MUMMY

Everyday your mom makes hot tea to make your mornings lovelier. Why not turn the tables this time? Laugh out loud at this mother’s quirky punchline for her kid during their tea-time in this 6-second video.

Watch the video here.

CAN ‘HE’ BE HER?

Does a mother needs to be a woman? This video celebrates the spirit of motherhood without setting boundaries of genders.

LET HER LIVE A LITTLE

Not just children, fathers can also surprise their daughters on Mother’s Day! Watch how this dad celebrates motherhood by gifting his daughter her favourite hobbies.

Watch the video here.

GIFT HER JOY!

Mothers selflessly devote their lives to their kids, but never expect anything from their kids. Isn’t it time to do something that will make the day unforgettable for them? Take inspiration from this ad!

Watch the video here.

MOTHERS NEVER GET TIRED!

We may ignore her calls, or get tired after a hard day’s work, but have you ever seen her exhausted even after working all day long? Take a look at this heart-melting video!

Watch the video here.

MAKE HER YOUR BEST FRIEND!

Have you forgotten how she used to be your secret-bearer? Lend the hand of friendship to your mom this Mother’s Day!

Watch the video here.

So, how are you planning to surprise your mom?

