WATCH: When Taarak Mehta met the Avengers! This trailer mash-up is ‘da best’

When Avengers: Infinity War gets a desi twist, it’s even better! (Source: Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) When Avengers: Infinity War gets a desi twist, it’s even better! (Source: Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Excitement and chatter surrounding the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War has been unprecedented. Of course, bringing in all favourite superheroes from the Marvel Universe – from Captain America to Thor and even Black Panther – has got fans buzzing ever since the trailer of the film was released. From comic trivia to jokes and memes social media has been flooded with talks about the films. Not to forget the little quest Twitterati have got themselves into challenging studio’s claim that it is the ‘most ambitious crossover event in history’. And while some fans can’t stop gushing how excited they are others are enjoying this trailer with spoof videos of it. While one group of students made a hilarious parody with everyday items, here’s is another done by desi fans. And doing the honours is none other than Taarak Mehta!

Yes, a parody video of Avengers: Infinity War trailer showing snippets from the hit comedy Hindi show Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah laden with the voice over from the actual trailer. Titled, “Infinity war ft TMKOC”, the video is in perfect sync and is a perfect tribute to the show. With over 1.6 lakh views in less than 24 hours, it has created a huge buzz on Facebook.

Watch video here:

