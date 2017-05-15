WATCH: This mash-up of Baahubali 2 and Kung Fu Panda will blow your mind away!

Keeping aside the humour, the mash-up video highlights the power and action in the Kung Fu Panda film and it gels perfectly. Keeping aside the humour, the mash-up video highlights the power and action in the Kung Fu Panda film and it gels perfectly.

The success of Baahubali 2 is magnificent and it is only normal for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus to inspire other art forms. While we have already seen Baahubali saris and restaurant-inspired by India’s biggest blockbuster, there is a rise of spectacular mash-up videos too. Fans are quite floored by the book and the game, but what if the great action extravaganza was re-created in form of an animated film?

ALSO READ | What if Baahubali characters worked in IT industry? These pictures have left Netizens ROFL-ing!

Well, someone did and merged the sound of Baahubali 2’s trailer with visuals from Kung Fu Panda 3, and the results are spectacular. Though the Kung Fu Panda franchise is also about comedy and humour, the creators of the spoof video have just chosen to highlight the valour and power in the film.

Watch video here

Gripping, isn’t it?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd