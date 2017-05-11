WATCH: This a cappella mash-up of Befikre’s ‘Nashe Si Chadd Gayi’ and Enrique’s ‘Bailando’ will have you tapping your feet

SAMAA’s a capella, carpool cover of a Bollywood and an Iglesias’ song wil lift your spirits up. (Source: Samaa/YouTube) SAMAA’s a capella, carpool cover of a Bollywood and an Iglesias’ song wil lift your spirits up. (Source: Samaa/YouTube)

If a song can put you in the right groove, then there’s absolutely nothing better than that to lift your spirits up! And if it’s a mash-up of two songs that are known for being foot-tapping numbers, then even better! A bunch of five guys, popularly known as the group SAMAA, celebrating music, recently shared a mash-up of Befikre’s ‘Nashe Si Chad Gayi’ and Enrique Iglesias’ ‘Bailando’ on YouTube, and ever since then the song’s been winning hearts on the Internet!

People love the mash-up cover and absolutely mesmerising mix of tunes. The a capella, carpool cover has gotten over 1,43,800 views on YouTube at the time of writing, and has the guys doing a seamless and easy transition from one song to the other.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd