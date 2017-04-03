WATCH: This man’s thought-provoking poetry on ‘patriarchal privilege’ is a must watch

He tells the world about how a certain rapper’s songs about women in “short dresses” is doing tremendous to perpetuate the male gaze that is bent on “fantasising about women in a 100 different ways”. (Source: UnErase Poetry/Facebook) He tells the world about how a certain rapper’s songs about women in “short dresses” is doing tremendous to perpetuate the male gaze that is bent on “fantasising about women in a 100 different ways”. (Source: UnErase Poetry/Facebook)

Recently a girl’s moving poetry, about how gender inequality has often continued to raise its ugly head, went viral. On similarly emphasising lines, here is a man, this time reciting a poem titled the ‘The Privileges of a Penis’ about being born rich, “not with a silver spoon, but something just as privileging.” Sudeep Pagedar’s poem has garnered praise on social media and when you watch it, you will know why. He addresses the elephant in the room — the inherent patriarchy and misogyny that continues to question women, their ways and choices and the times when he, like many of us, stifled a laugh over a light banter on voyeurism and rape. He tells the world about how a certain rapper’s songs about women in “short dresses” is doing tremendous to perpetuate the male gaze that is bent on “fantasising about women in a 100 different ways”. He ends his recitation with a promise — “I will no longer stand at ease” in the thought-provoking clip.

The video contains profanities, nevertheless, it makes for an enlightening watch.

Watch the video here, shared on UnErase Poetry’s Facebook page.

