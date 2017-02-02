WATCH: ‘When will you have a kid?’ This comedian’s plight post-marriage is hilarious

It’s like there is no end to the kids question for married couples. It’s like there is no end to the kids question for married couples.

As excited and unnerving as getting married seems to be, it also comes up with its fair share of problems. Right from the time you tie the knot, what you’ll often realise much later is that you have also signed up for a set of interfering and ever-curious relatives. Well, if you are among those who are about to get married and haven’t thought through the ‘not-so-rosy’ bit of the affair yet, then stand-up comedian Anirban Dasgupta will give you a hilarious glimpse of reality.

ALSO, READ | WATCH: Adorable Indian bride and groom enter their wedding — on hoverboards!

He spoke out of his experience of being married for three and half years and made some witty observations about the problems couples have to face after getting hitched. To add to the “why do you not have a kid, yet?” question that glares on their faces, they reach a stage, that they have their own set of problems and keys, “just like roommates”, he said. And as if these questions aren’t enough, there are the dilemmas of family planning the couple goes through themselves. He said that while he doesn’t want to have kids, his wife is “dismissive” about it, and all he can do about it is to joke about it to his audience to make them laugh. “That’s how I build my fan base,” he said.

Well, going by the popularity the hysterical video titled ‘I Don’t Want Kids’ is receiving on the Internet, it seems many are relating to Dasgupta’s “after marriage” problems.

Watch the video here.

Do you relate to Dasgupta’s marriage problems too? Let us know in the comments section below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd