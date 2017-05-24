WATCH: This guy’s wild encounter with a venomous rattlesnake is spine-chilling

Nick struggling with a venomous rattle snake. (Source: NickTheWrangler/Facebook) Nick struggling with a venomous rattle snake. (Source: NickTheWrangler/Facebook)

Tales of snake charmers have surrounded most of our childhoods, haven’t they? And while listening to such stories or real life incidents, most of us feel frightened and enchanted at the same time. Nick Bishop might not be a snake charmer, but he is popular all across the globe for capturing and documenting wild snakes and animals in deep jungles. What’s more, his crazy stunts leave most of the viewers in terror!

Recently, he created a buzz on YouTube when he posted a video featuring his encounter with a venomous rattlesnake in a forest. Surprisingly, the video, which was posted two days ago on Facebook, has garnered 6.7 million views, 27 thousand likes and over 95 thousand shares so far. He is also popular as ‘Nick The Wrangler’ among his fans.

The frightening video shows Nick searching for snakes… then he sits down and gradually, a venomous rattlesnake slithers right up to him. While shooting for the video, he himself looks absolutely terrified as he can be heard saying, “I am afraid to move… I am frozen….I don’t know what to do?”

To save his life from this horrified poisonous snake, Nick tries to move away from the snake by gently touching its tail with a light weighed stick. In this dramatic video, there is a moment when the terror of this poisonous snake can be seen on Nick’s face. Through his facial expressions, it can be well inferred understood that playing with rattlesnakes is absolutely dangerous, and even though they don’t attack until provoked, their bites can be fatal to humans.

After looking at Nick’s Instagram account, it seems nothing brings him more joy than finding amazing wild creatures — even if it is just a glossy snake.

The caption of video reads, ”Proof that Rattlesnakes don’t want to bite. It’s one thing when you approach them because they feel threatened, but when they approach you, it’s a whole different story. This was either good or bad timing. What an experience.”

A few viewers on Facebook have found it to be quite amazing, while others are suspicious about the fact that if it was so dangerous, why the camera person didn’t try to help out Nick.

Warning: Do not attempt this at home.

