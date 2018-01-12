WATCH: Don’t like taking a bath in winters? Take inspiration from this man!

Have you ever done this when forced to take bath during the winter season? (Source: Being Man/Facebook) Have you ever done this when forced to take bath during the winter season? (Source: Being Man/Facebook)

No matter how much you love the winter season, there are certain things that are extremely tough to abide by. While catching a glimpse of the snow-covered streets in picturesque hill stations fills people with delight, leaving the comfy warm blanket is no joke. Moreover, going for a shower in the freezing cold weather is one of the most difficult decisions in the morning. Of course, you could also take a hot water bath, but coming out of the washroom after a shower is not a giddy feeling in winters.

So, as the temperatures dipped across north India, a video is going viral on Facebook – not only because it’s funny, but many found it quite relatable too. The video, shared on a popular Facebook group – Being Man, shows a man taking a bath. But, what follows next has left everyone ROFL-ing! He imitates everything that would seem like a shower – without using a single drop of water! “This is what I do when my Mom forces me to take bath in winter morning!” the clip has been captioned.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd