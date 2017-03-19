WATCH: This man racing against the London Tube will set new adventure goals for you

That man has pulled off an incredible task! (Source: Epic Challenges/Youtube) That man has pulled off an incredible task! (Source: Epic Challenges/Youtube)

While many people enjoy watching races, a few adventurous souls are always on the lookout for setting new standards for the sport. Taking the sport out of racing tracks and playgrounds, a man set out on a daunting mission to outrun a train. Yes, the Tube service of London!

In a Youtube video by Epic Challenges, the man is seen plunging himself into a race with a Tube train. It starts with the man alighting from the train at a station and then sprinting along the road in a bid to catch that train in the next Tube station before it leaves. The viral video – one that shows a split screen to show the camera attached to the man’s head and the train camera side by side – is filled with thrill and excitement. The gripping video ends with the man throwing himself into the train, seconds before its departure.

Watch the video.

