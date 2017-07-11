WATCH: Man PROPOSES to his girlfriend right before getting ARRESTED!

Arrested for life, so what does a little jail time count, right? (Source: Lincoln Anderson/YouTube) Arrested for life, so what does a little jail time count, right? (Source: Lincoln Anderson/YouTube)

People choose the strangest of locations to propose to their loved ones, but just before getting arrested really has to top the list. And that too after seeking permission from the mother. Well, that’s what seems to have happened in Oklahoma, US, when Brandon Thompson was being arrested for six felony charges on July 4, which also happened to be his birthday.

However, moments before leaving, he requested the police officers that he wanted to propose to his girlfriend, Leandria Keith. He had apparently planned to propose her the same day and didn’t want to leave without expressing his love for her.

The officers, though slightly startled, complied. “When the other officer told me he was gonna propose I think my initial response was, are you kidding me?” Lincoln Anderson, Muskogee Police Department spokesman told newson6. They put the handcuffs on him when Thompson went on his knees.

This video was recorded on an officer’s body camera and has since then taken the social media by storm. Probably the cutest(?) proposal you would have seen in a while? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

Watch the video here:

