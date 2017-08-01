WATCH: This man performing ‘Ganga aarti’ high up in the air is the new Internet sensation

Thought you have seen it all? Think again! (Source: HT Media Works/YouTube) Thought you have seen it all? Think again! (Source: HT Media Works/YouTube)

Given that almost anything can go viral on the Internet nowadays, it is not surprising that people are pulling unbelievable stunts to earn their fifteen minutes of fame on social media. This time, it is the video of a guy trying to do Ganga aarti as he stands on a hydraulic jet that is going viral. With the help of another, the video shows a man holding the beacon for the aarti (worship) as he slowly moves upwards and stands in the air (literally) without wavering, one bit. The video, which is well over a minute long, shows the man standing throughout on the flyboard. This, even as it continues to go around in circles!

Watch the video here.

While indianexpress.com could not verify the authenticity of the video, the element of thrill has made it go viral. Needless to say, DO NOT try these stunts without supervision or under unsafe circumstances.

