WATCH: This man opened a bag of chips and found just one single piece inside it!

How will you react if you shell out cash for a bucket full of chicken wings but get an empty bucket in return? Will you lose your mind or will you just play it cool? Something similar happened to this guy when he bought a packet of chips only to find a single crisp inside; yes, just one lonely piece of chip.

A Facebook video posted by Helen Abbott – one that is drawing reactions – shows the boy opening the packet and finding it empty except for a single piece of crisp lying inside it. As reported by Metro UK, Abbott, the mother of the guy has sent a mail to the grocery store from where he purchased the packet and at present is awaiting a reply from them.

Unbelievable, we say!

