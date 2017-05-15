Latest News

WATCH: This man has made an amazing video to sell his SUV and we’re loving his creativity

Can you come up with a better way to sell your car?

May 15, 2017
man selling his car, man created a video to sell his car, man selling his suv, viral videos, ways to sell one's car, indian express, indian express news Yes, his car can do everything. (Source: Eugene Romanovsky/ YouTube)

Different people sell things differently. While some post advertisements in newspapers, others might post it on an app. But departing from such tried and tested methods, an owner of an old SUV decided to pay the much deserved tribute his car was entitled to. While trying to sell his 1996 Suzuki Vitara, Eugene Romanovsky created an amazing video showcasing everything his beloved car is capable of doing, or so he thinks. From driving underwater to cruising on the desert, Romanovsky believes his car can do it all. He uses visuals from different films like Mad Max Fury Road to prove his point. The spectacular visual effect used in the video has won several hearts.

Watch the video here.

