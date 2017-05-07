WATCH: This man from Haryana can climb trees upside down! See it to believe it

Can you do it like him? (Source: Caters Clips/YouTube) Can you do it like him? (Source: Caters Clips/YouTube)

There is no limit to what human beings can do and achieve. Endowed with immeasurable potential, they are capable of pulling off unheard wonders if only they push themselves a bit harder. A new video on YouTube where a man can be seen climbing tress upside down bears testimony to this. According to a report in MailOnline, the man with such extraordinary talent is 32-year-old Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Haryana.

In the video, Kumar admits that though he was always obsessed with climbing trees, hr decided to climb upside down to set an example. Though it was difficult initially, he finally achieved what he had set out for.

You can watch the video here.

“Initially, I could only climb two to three feet, but after continuous practice, I can now climb tall trees,” Kumar told MailOnline. “I am always looking for taller trees so that I can accomplish a bigger feat,” he added.

Kumar claims he can climb a 50ft tree in less than 5 minutes. He wants to use this unusual talent of his to set a Guinness World Record and hopes to earn some more money for his family. At present he works as a construction worker.

