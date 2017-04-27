#VinodKhanna

VIDEO: This little boy sees an adult club ad on van and crashes his bike into a shop

Reportedly in Stockholm, Sweden, the child can be heard saying 'Ooh la la' as he cycles into a shop.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 27, 2017 7:06 pm
strip clubs in sweden, boy spots strip club van crashes bike, strip club vans, funny internet videos, funny viral videos, boy spots strip clubs, little boy on cycle spots strip club van, indian express, indian express news The video uploaded on April 24 has gone viral ever since. (Source: Anders Forssberg/Twitter)

Just when you think you are going to have a usual day, that is when it seems life surprises you the most! Or so it seems happened with a little boy who crashed into a shop after a strip club advertising truck caught his attention. A video uploaded by a Twitter user on April 24 shows a little boy who got distracted by an adult advertisement on a parked van ramming his cycle into a shop.

Reportedly in Stockholm, Sweden, the child can be heard saying ‘Ooh la la’ as he cycles away into oblivion, and a woman, is shown walking towards him to help him.

Watch the video here.

Though the child sure had a safety helmet on in the viral video, it really didn’t seem to be of much help. Everyone seems to be having a good laugh over this video and it’s been retweeted and favourited tens of thousands of times already.

