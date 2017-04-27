VIDEO: This little boy sees an adult club ad on van and crashes his bike into a shop

The video uploaded on April 24 has gone viral ever since. (Source: Anders Forssberg/Twitter) The video uploaded on April 24 has gone viral ever since. (Source: Anders Forssberg/Twitter)

Just when you think you are going to have a usual day, that is when it seems life surprises you the most! Or so it seems happened with a little boy who crashed into a shop after a strip club advertising truck caught his attention. A video uploaded by a Twitter user on April 24 shows a little boy who got distracted by an adult advertisement on a parked van ramming his cycle into a shop.

Reportedly in Stockholm, Sweden, the child can be heard saying ‘Ooh la la’ as he cycles away into oblivion, and a woman, is shown walking towards him to help him.

Watch the video here.

Though the child sure had a safety helmet on in the viral video, it really didn’t seem to be of much help. Everyone seems to be having a good laugh over this video and it’s been retweeted and favourited tens of thousands of times already.

