WATCH: This little boy ‘scaling the wall’ like a pro has left the Internet awestruck

Arat Hosseini, a little boy from Iran, is going viral for doing the unthinkable — he scaled the wall of his house that is apparently 10 feet high.(Source: Arat.gym/Instagram) Arat Hosseini, a little boy from Iran, is going viral for doing the unthinkable — he scaled the wall of his house that is apparently 10 feet high.(Source: Arat.gym/Instagram)

All of us, as little children, and as much as we’d want to deny, as adults too, have wished for superhuman powers, at least once. Especially after watching our favourite superheroes like Spiderman, Superman and Batman come alive on the screen, what with their absolutely awesome abilities to leave us gaping in wonder. It seems, while we were busy wishing, reportedly, Arat Hosseini, a little boy from Iran, is going viral for doing what is probably unthinkable for a lot of us — he scaled the wall of his house that is apparently 10 feet high. A video of little Hosseini walking up the wall of his house like it was nothing out of usual has left the Internet stunned! Shared on an Instagram page dedicated to documenting his life, the video shows him scaling a pillar on the wall to get his hands on a ball stuck at the top. In about a week’s time, the clip has garnered over a million views, understandably so!

Although we couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video, if this is for real, then this kid definitely seems to be going places!

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd