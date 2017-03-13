WATCH: After the BBC video, this kid running to a weather reporter and farting has taken over the Internet

How can the weather be bad with such a playful kid around?! (Source: NewsFunnies/Youtube) How can the weather be bad with such a playful kid around?! (Source: NewsFunnies/Youtube)

Well, just a couple of days after we showed you the video of a small boy gatecrashing into his father’s ongoing interview with BBC, another similar instance has cropped up. Only this time, it’s a lot funnier.

Things were going pretty mundane for WLBT Meteorologist Patrick Ellis delivering the normal weather forecast until he was intervened by a kid. A Youtube video of NewsFunnies shows the kid – son of a local lawyer – running near Ellis and farting at his knees just like that. Playing along with the kid, when Ellis asks him about his take on the weather, the little one says, “Yeah, there are farts everywhere and toots, it’s crazy.” While the kid didn’t want to leave the space soon, the clip shows him being whisked away by a person.

Ellis later took to Facebook and said that although many lawyers bring their kids to the set for a Saturday special show, such an instance was never experienced by him before.

Watch the hilarious video here.

