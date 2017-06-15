WATCH: This Kerala reporter gets hit by a MASSIVE sea wave while reporting on monsoon

Inviting the wrath of nature? (Source: Dencel K babu/YouTube) Inviting the wrath of nature? (Source: Dencel K babu/YouTube)

You thought a journalist had life easy and sorted? Chilling with celebrities and all? Well, it’s far from that and sometimes, their job is so risky that they even have to watch out for the wrath of nature. Don’t believe us? A video of a Kerala reporter getting hit by a massive sea wave is going viral on the Internet. The reporter was just standing in front of the sea, with a mic in hand reporting on how it has been days that the houses in that area got destroyed by the sea and people are now homeless and hungry. This was exactly when a huge wave hit him, almost as if as a response to his ‘allegations’.

Slightly shaken, the man continued to report undeterred. The clip meanwhile obviously went viral.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd