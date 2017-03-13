WATCH: This Kerala priest’s impromptu breakdance moves are breaking the Internet

A video of a priest in Kerala, in the quintessential white robe, break-dancing with some extraordinary awesome moves, is just the one to make your day!(Source: Variety Media/Facebook) A video of a priest in Kerala, in the quintessential white robe, break-dancing with some extraordinary awesome moves, is just the one to make your day!(Source: Variety Media/Facebook)

If you are among those who completed their education from Christian educational institutions, or even if you aren’t, you are probably aware of the strict, straight-faced priests who head these schools and colleges. They are often thought of as grim and are probably the only reason why students remember to maintain decorum and discipline in cultural events. But, here, as a whiff of fresh air, is a priest who will prove all of us wrong, in the most suave way possible! A video of a priest in Kerala, in the quintessential white robe, breaking into awesome dance moves, is just the one to make your day!

Along with a man in a black suit, the priest lets loose his inner Michael Jackson, in a visibly impromptu gig, as he breaks into some of the coolest moves you probably have seen all your life!

Watch the video here, shared by a Facebook page called Variety India.

Read IE Malayalam’s take on the viral too, here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd