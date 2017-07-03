WATCH: This Kerala priest’s dance moves will make you want to go to church RIGHT NOW

Praying and dancing — A priest who can do both? (Source: Ranju Mathai/YouTube) Praying and dancing — A priest who can do both? (Source: Ranju Mathai/YouTube)

Remember how a Kerala priest’s break-dance moves went viral recently after he broke into an impromptu gig with college students? Well, it seems another priest has joined the league of the ‘dancing priests’ and has set the Internet buzzing with his amazing skills on the floor.

Father Merton D Silva, who serves at St Ambrose Church in Kerala’s Vypeen district, coolly joined a bunch of youngsters dancing to a Christian song and probably left his church members’ mouths wide open as he began dancing. He performed this as part of a flash mob. A good look at the short video and you would see the priest’s amazing moves are no less than that of a professional dancer, leading to the video’s popularity on the Internet.

Watch the video here.

