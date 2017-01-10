WATCH: This is what Narendra Modi said when asked to join Congress, old video goes viral

Old video of Narendra Modi goes viral Old video of Narendra Modi goes viral

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy in Gujarat launching events and spending time with his mother, an old video of his has gone viral on social media. The video is from the time when Modi was Bhartiya Janata Party’s general secretary from 1998 to 2001 and was deep into Gujarat’s politics.

In the video, Modi is in conversation with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and journalist Vir Sanghvi. While talking about the Congress’ strategy at the time, the now PM said, “I think the Congress is being honest when it says that it will not try to topple the government because the immediate goal and strategy of the Congress is to finish the Third Front and win back their voters to the Congress and till that is not accomplished, they will not turn on us.”

It was then that Ramesh asks him if he’d like to joing Congress. “Mr Modi, if you’d like to leave the BJP, then there’s a vacancy for you in the Congress,” he says. Modi response if the reason people are sharing the video.

“You’ll face lots of problems, I am from Sangh parivar. The way you are dividing, perhaps you will have to answer this,” he says.

Watch video:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd