WATCH: This is probably how Sasikala’s AIADMK MLAs were on their way to the resort

Tamil Nadu has been in a state of pandemonium for quite some time. Now with the Supreme Court convicting AIADMK general secretary Sasikala in the more than a decade old disproportionate assets case, the state of frenzy has only increased. While Sasikala was quick to say that she is being targetted by the virtue of being a woman, she also did not lose time to find ‘resort’ in the Golden Bay resort where other AIADMK MLA’s have been “locked” in. Now that her chances of becoming the CM have been throttled by the SC verdict, there are many wondering what are the MLAs in the resort up to. Put Chutney has even come up with a hilarious imaginary conversation between two MLAs on their way to “ECR”.

With the tumultous turn of events in TN, this might seem a little late. Nevertheless, the video sure makes for a fun watch, especially for those who were wondering what were the AIADMK MLAs upto, after all.

