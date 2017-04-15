WATCH: This Indian spoof of ‘Fast and Furious’ is going viral because it’s brilliant!

From action to family drama and bro-mance, the video has it all! (Source: Jordindian/ Facebook) From action to family drama and bro-mance, the video has it all! (Source: Jordindian/ Facebook)

We have loved the thrill of chasing in ‘Fast and Furious’ and have pledged our hearts to the big Hollywood franchise. And way before our Bollywood divas became part of such Hollywood films like Baywatch and xXx, we always yearned for a similar action film in India. Of course with Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, the adrenaline rush is little more.

But have you imagined ever, what cars and hurdles the Rock and Vin diesel would face if they were driving on Indian roads? Well, if you haven’t then check this spoof video by the Jordindian. From being obstructed by bulls and visharjan procession to racing in auto rickshaws and of course India’s national car Maruti 800, this is just brilliant!

With more than 1 million views in just two days since it was uploaded, Netizens have gone crazy over this desi version.

Watch video here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd