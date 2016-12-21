VIDEO: Love transcends LoC for this Indian-Pakistani couple

This couple had the most amazing wedding in Dubai, but not before they went through their share of troubles to make it happen. (Source: The Wedding Filmer/Facebook) This couple had the most amazing wedding in Dubai, but not before they went through their share of troubles to make it happen. (Source: The Wedding Filmer/Facebook)

An Indian-Pakistani love story always gets a lot of attention thanks to the animosity and the deep mistrust the countries’ politicians and a large section of the public reserve for each other. And so, when a man and a woman from either side of the Line of Control fall in love, hell is destined to break loose. So it did, but the silver lining of their story is that they are happily married today complete with the blessings of their loved ones. As unbelievable as it seems, it is the truth, and The Wedding Filmer, filmmaker Vishal Punjabi’s team that makes wedding films, brought their story of love transcending differences on screen.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son is finally here! And Twitterati’s already weighing in on the name

The dreamy video shows Huda Amani, the Pakistani Muslim girl and Maneet, a Hindu Jain from India talking about the many ordeals of religion and faith they had to surpass before they finally got to see their dream come true. Amani said how Maneet was asked to either choose her or leave home by his family. And he chose to leave home. There were moments when Maneet was clueless about how things will work out for them, and all he could do at times was hope that his people saw that the feelings they had for each other were strong and that his family will probably then call him back.

But that they managed to bring together their loved ones, putting aside their differences, is surreal.

Watch the video here.

What do you think of their love story? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd