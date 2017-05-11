WATCH: This Indian wedding had a ‘jaimala fight’ and it’s hilarious!

Indian wedding bloopers are the best, especially those involving a nervous looking bride and groom. (Source: Viral Tube/YouTube) Indian wedding bloopers are the best, especially those involving a nervous looking bride and groom. (Source: Viral Tube/YouTube)

Of all the bloopers that the Internet manages to throw our way, wedding bloopers have hands down given us some of the best laughs. A clueless looking bride and groom, relatives dancing like there’s no tomorrow, random children photobombing pictures are basically recipes for disasters as well as timeless bloopers.

Just like this one, going viral on YouTube for all the hilarious reasons. When the bride and the groom were asked to garland each other, it seems they saw a tiny glimpse of their future together, while they literally had a “who will garland first” fight on stage!

Watch the video here.

