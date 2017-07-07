WATCH: This Indian classical twist to the groovy DESPACITO will have you hooked

Ever since Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee released a remix version for their song Despacito that featured the Canadian pop-singer, it did not take much time for the groovy number to become a chart-buster. (Source: V Minor/YouTube) Ever since Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee released a remix version for their song Despacito that featured the Canadian pop-singer, it did not take much time for the groovy number to become a chart-buster. (Source: V Minor/YouTube)

Ever since Sia’s Cheap Thrills and Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You set the ground for numerous covers, Despacito remix sung by Justin Bieber seems to have come aboard too. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee released a remix version for their song Despacito that featured the Canadian pop-singer, and since then it did not take much time for the groovy number to become a chart-buster. Closer home, people came up with fun Despacito covers — one which even shows Shah Rukh Khan ‘dancing’ to it. Now, a group of boys have given the catchy song an Indian classical twist and the Internet seems to be loving it. Known on YouTube as V Minor, the boys use musical instruments like the harmonium, tabla, guitar and the piano to create the soulful instrumental version.

Watch the video here.

