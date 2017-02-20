WATCH: This hilarious video showing science-stream students preparing for exams will make you miss school days

If you are a student preparing for Boards, then this is a must watch. (Source: Timeliners/YouTube) If you are a student preparing for Boards, then this is a must watch. (Source: Timeliners/YouTube)

With the CBSE Boards and SSLC examinations almost here, a lot of X and XII standard students are definitely not having a good time. While we agree there are a lot of you completing your fifth or probably the sixth syllabus revision, there are a lot of them still struggling to figure out how exactly is the force, magnetic field and current related. Yes, while Boards give students nothing less than nightmares, the sufferings of Physics-Chemistry-Math’ students are probably a notch higher.

From the last-minute revisions to the consolation that ‘CBSE is nothing, IIT is the deal-breaker’, digital channl Timeliners’ video on PCM students and their struggles during exams is going viral for being absolutely relatable.

