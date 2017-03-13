Watch: This hilarious video showing different types of people you meet on Holi is just spot on

The different kinds of people you meet on Holi is just perfect! The different kinds of people you meet on Holi is just perfect!

It’s time for the festival of colours and people across the country are gripped in Holi fever. Despite its popularity in India, it went on to become the global phenomenon and is enjoyed by all. But every Holi, you would find certain types of people and their way of celebrating the colourful fanfare.

Be it the type who keeps posting ‘pretty’ Holi-selfies to one who just keeping looking for Bhaang, to even the one who just keeps dancing non-stop. Are you the prankster or the victim, every Holi? Or the one who just enjoy watching others play Holi?

With unlimited masti and pranks and ever safe words ‘Bura na mano Holi hai’, Youtube channel Funk You has aptly portrayed many shades of people celebrating the festivity.

Watch video here

Relatable, right? Then let us know which type do you belong to in the comments section below. What’s your’s Holi like?

