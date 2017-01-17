WATCH: What happens to us salaried people at the ‘beginning of the month’ vs ‘end of the month’

This video showing the beginning of the month ecstasy and end of the month despair is absolutely hilarious. (Source: Screen Patti/YouTube) This video showing the beginning of the month ecstasy and end of the month despair is absolutely hilarious. (Source: Screen Patti/YouTube)

The happiness when you see your mobile phone screen flashing a message from your bank, indicating your salary being credited is unmatched. Some would even argue the feeling could trump a call from the love of your life. But then what happens to us by month-end? It’s almost like a our life has been upturned, isn’t it? From kings, we turn beggars; from generous philanthropists, we are thriftiness personified.

Sounds familiar? Then this hilarious video – which juxtaposes our emotions at the beginning of the month to that three weeks later.

The Screen Patti video shows the evident change in most of our lives, when we have our salary in hand or safely in the bank, and towards the end of the month, when we’re bereft of it all. The video has a guy splurging on cigarettes – in fact, showering them on his colleagues (not that we endorse such harmful behaviour at all) – as well as food, alcohol and cab fare. And then at the end of the month, he and his friend rely on the strength of their own two legs, because “Gandhi ji said any distance is walking distance”.

The contrast that the video shows between both scenarios is hands-down relatable and funny!

Watch the video here.

Surprising how everyone’s sailing the same boat, right? Let us know what you think of the video in the comments’ section below.

