Watch: This hilarious video highlighting the plight of Indians during Navratri is spot on!

Aloo is aloo, so even potato chips are okay during Navratri! (Source: The Timeliners/ Youtube) Aloo is aloo, so even potato chips are okay during Navratri! (Source: The Timeliners/ Youtube)

Navratri is not just about garba and dandiya nights, in fact, much of it revolves around fasting and strict food rituals. And to be quite honest, the limited food items permitted to be consumed during the nine long days can be quite difficult to follow. Let alone, the plight of non-vegetarians!

Completely understanding the difficulties faced by young generation during the Navratri, a YouTube channel ‘The Timeliners’ has come up with a hilarious video. The video showing the everyday problems faced during this time will make you laugh but you would absolutely agree with.

Most importantly, this video is for those confused souls who often forget that this Chaitra Navratri is not as fun as the Navratri celebrated later in the later — filled with much dance and masti. Also, keeping in mind the poor souls staying away from family who only keep fasting with ‘jugaads’ like in the clip — aloo is aloo, so even potato chips are okay!

Check out the video here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now