WATCH: This hilarious video explains the maths and emotions in a South Indian ‘Elai Saapad’

People south of the Vindhyas never had any doubts, but they have still gone ahead and made a video to show how eating on a banana leaf is nothing short of an art and comes with a liberal serving of science too. Many of those from the south of India will agree that the banana leaf meal, comprising of colourful variant dishes, stirs up nothing less than pleasant but bygone memories of the childhood. Although many of them may have moved on to eating on fancy china or plain steel plates, they still agree that ‘Elai Saapad’ or the banana leaf meal was the perfect combination of a “comprehensive and emotional experience” sprinkled with just the right amount of mathematics as well.

There is a science to why the banana leaf is the southern version of the plate and geometry, trigonometry and mathematics have lent their bits to why a certain item is served on a certain part of the leaf.

The ‘Elai Saapad’ video from Put Chutney has been on YouTube for a while and has garnered over a million views, but this is an epic which while trying its best to use the Apple style of making product videos keeps a straight face while leaving you in splits. At the end of the day, the video tries its best to make those unfamiliar with the art of eating on a banana leaf understand why things are done a certain way, and it certainly has nothing to do with south India not having seen plates or having the money to afford one. And yes, it is Sambaar, not Samber… mind it.

