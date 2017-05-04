WATCH: This hilarious video about types of Indian fights is bang on!

What kind of fighter are you? (Source: Jordindian/ Facebook) What kind of fighter are you? (Source: Jordindian/ Facebook)

When it comes to brawls, did you know that there are many versions of fighting in India? Well, maybe you know but just didn’t categorise it, but there’s nothing to worry as someone has done it for us. Yes, from Gandhiji’s version of not returning a slap, to the exuberant style adopted from South Indian films — these varieties are relatable and will leave you in splits!

ALSO WATCH | This Indian spoof of ‘Fast and Furious’ is going viral because it’s brilliant!

Remember the spoof of ‘Fast and Furious’ on Indian roads? Well, the guys from Jordian are back this time with this ‘Fight club’ video that has been gaining a lot of attention and people can’t agree more with their take especially about engineers. Yes, the spoof video has captured the true essence of fighting in different regions of India, which many of you probably have seen in your college days.

Watch video here

Here’s how people reacted to it:

Amazing, isn’t it?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd