WATCH: This hilarious ‘The Shape of Jon Snow’ tribute will have you singing along

Just the twist the Ed Sheeran chart-buster needed. (Source: The Gregory Brothers/Facebook) Just the twist the Ed Sheeran chart-buster needed. (Source: The Gregory Brothers/Facebook)

Remember how Ed Sheeran’s cameo in Game of Thrones’ season 7 premiere episode resulted a spoof of Game of Thrones’ cast singing Shape of You going viral? Well, it seems the Internet is not done with the combo yet. Joining in the popular trend of how hilarious spoofs and mash-ups are arguably becoming more viral than the original numbers themselves, a band called The Gregory Brothers, shared their take on Shape of You and Game of Thrones.

The result? A rib-cracking tribute to Jon Snow.

Yes, from Ygritte’s ‘You know nothing, Jon Snow’ to Dany’s ‘Bend the knee’ — the band has covered it all, including Ser Davos’ hilarious introduction of The King of the North to the Mother of Dragons.

Watch the video here.

