WATCH: This hilarious Pakistani video explains why tailors never return clothes on time

Almost all of us have had at least one terrible experience with the tailor who stitches our clothes. For some unfathomable reason, never have we even once got the clothes back on time. While we wonder what exactly is taking them all this time, it seems they actually do it on purpose! All for some ‘customer se satisfaction’ — the pleasure that the tailors get out of torturing customers. A Pakistani short film called Darzi Ki Marzi is a funny take on how generations of tailors have an agenda that they use to keep the customers hanging. Among other things, the video shows the master tailor explaining this to an apprentice, who was almost going to give the customer the clothing item back on time! *gasps*

Watch the video here.

